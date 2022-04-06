UrduPoint.com

Russian Ultra-nationalist Zhirinovsky Dead: Parliament Chief

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Russian ultra-nationalist Zhirinovsky dead: parliament chief

Firebrand Russian nationalist politician Vladimir Zhirinovsky, a key figure in the country's post-Soviet history, has died at the age of 75, the head of the lower house of parliament said Wednesday

Moscow, April 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Firebrand Russian nationalist politician Vladimir Zhirinovsky, a key figure in the country's post-Soviet history, has died at the age of 75, the head of the lower house of parliament said Wednesday.

State Duma chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said Zhirinovsky -- who was reported to have been in grave condition after being hospitalised in early February with Covid -- had died after a "serious and prolonged illness".

Volodin described Zhirinovsky as a "bright, talented politician" in a message on Telegram announcing his death.

He was "a man who deeply understood how the world works and foresaw many things," Volodin said.

"His personality is on such a big scale that without him it is difficult to imagine the development of Russia's modern political system.

" Known for his brash, confrontational style and eyebrow-raising antics, Zhirinovsky had been a permanent fixture on the Russian political scene for the past three decades and appeared to thrive on controversy.

He co-founded and led the Liberal-Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), one of main forces in the country's rubber stamp parliament, since 1990.

Zhirinovsky took part in all of post-Soviet Russia's presidential elections and had been a member of parliament since 1993, when his party scored a major success with nearly 23 percent of the vote.

Often described as a clown in Russian political circles, he was known for his fiery anti-American, anti-liberal and anti-communist speeches.

Related Topics

World Russia Parliament Vote Died Man Vladimir Putin February All

Recent Stories

Gold prices reach all time high to Rs 132,800

Gold prices reach all time high to Rs 132,800

1 minute ago
 Over-profiteering triggers price-hike by 30 to 40 ..

Over-profiteering triggers price-hike by 30 to 40 percent in twin cities

1 minute ago
 Russia's Switch to Ruble Payments for Energy Could ..

Russia's Switch to Ruble Payments for Energy Could Change Global System - Expert

4 minutes ago
 At Least 6 People Injured in Kabul Mosque Blast - ..

At Least 6 People Injured in Kabul Mosque Blast - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Guests list of Alia and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding ..

Guests list of Alia and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding revealed

53 minutes ago
 Serbia to Maintain Friendly Ties With Russia - Vuc ..

Serbia to Maintain Friendly Ties With Russia - Vucic

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.