Russian ultra-nationalist Zhirinovsky dead: parliament chief

Moscow, April 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Firebrand Russian nationalist politician Vladimir Zhirinovsky, a key figure in the country's post-Soviet history, has died at the age of 75, the head of the lower house of parliament said Wednesday.

State Duma chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said Zhirinovsky -- who was reported to have been in grave condition after being hospitalised in early February with Covid -- had died after a "serious and prolonged illness".

Volodin described Zhirinovsky as a "bright, talented politician" in a message on Telegram announcing his death.

He was "a man who deeply understood how the world works and foresaw many things," Volodin said.

"His personality is on such a big scale that without him it is difficult to imagine the development of Russia's modern political system.

" Known for his brash, confrontational style and eyebrow-raising antics, Zhirinovsky had been a permanent fixture on the Russian political scene for the past three decades and appeared to thrive on controversy.

He co-founded and led the Liberal-Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), one of main forces in the country's rubber stamp parliament, since 1990.

Zhirinovsky took part in all of post-Soviet Russia's presidential elections and had been a member of parliament since 1993, when his party scored a major success with nearly 23 percent of the vote.

Often described as a clown in Russian political circles, he was known for his fiery anti-American, anti-liberal and anti-communist speeches.