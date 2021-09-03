Russian, UN Diplomats Discuss Work of Syrian Constitutional Committee - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) Mikhail Bogdanov, the Russian special presidential representative for the middle East and Africa, and Geir Pedersen, the UN special envoy for Syria, discussed by phone the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"During the conversation, the sides discussed in detail the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva, focusing on the preparation for holding the sixth session of its drafting commission," the ministry said.

The parties confirmed the importance of sustainable progress in a resolution of the Syrian crisis in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2254, including the further coordination of efforts in order to provide enduring peace and security in the country, the ministry added.

The war in Syria is currently in its tenth year. In December 2015, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2254, which provided a framework for drafting a new Syrian constitution. The constitutional committee, which includes both Syrian government and opposition members, was created in Geneva in 2019.