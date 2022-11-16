Russian UN Mission Confirms Russia, Ukraine Contacts on Ukraine Deal, Ammonia Exports

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Russian Mission to the United Nations confirmed that talks between Russia and Ukraine on the Grain Deal extension are being held and that the parties are discussing the export of Russian ammonia through the Ukrainian territory, however, the final decision has not yet been taken, the Russian Deputy Permanent Representative Dmitry Polyanskiy told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"There was a number of contacts at different levels, the final decision on possible extension isn't taken yet" Polyanskiy told Sputnik.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Financial Times reported that Russia and Ukraine are close to negotiating an extension to the grain deal before it expires on November 19. The conditions discussed between the sides include a possibility to reopen a pipeline carrying Russian ammonia through the territory of Ukraine.