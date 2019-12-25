Russian UN Officials Struggle to Get US Visas As UN Chief Fails to Act - Foreign Ministry

The United States is putting up obstacles in the way of Russian officers, who belong to a UN Security Council committee, and need to get US visas, while UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres fails to act, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) The United States is putting up obstacles in the way of Russian officers, who belong to a UN Security Council committee, and need to get US visas, while UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres fails to act, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Wednesday.

"This is about problems facing people from the Russian Defense Ministry.

Russian officers, who were selected through a competition and appointed by a decision of the UN secretary general at the secretariat offices dealing with military issues, are forced to wait for US visas for months. Some of visa requests are being considered for more than a year," Zakharova said in a statement published on the ministry's website.

According to the spokeswoman, this was happening with Guterres " clearly failing to act" and "de facto ignoring" the breach of the agreement on UN headquarters.