Russian UN Staffer Beaten Up in Kosovo Discharged From Hospital - Belgrade

Russian citizen and member of the UN mission in the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo Mikhail Krasnoshchekov, who was hospitalized in Belgrade in late May after suffering injuries during a special operation carried out by Kosovar police, has been discharged from the hospital, the Serbian Defense Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Russian citizen and member of the UN mission in the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo Mikhail Krasnoshchekov, who was hospitalized in Belgrade in late May after suffering injuries during a special operation carried out by Kosovar police , has been discharged from the hospital, the Serbian Defense Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Krasnoshchekov, who enjoys diplomatic immunity, was hospitalized with a broken cheekbone and upper jaw after an incident with the Kosovar police, who were carrying out an operation in Serbian-populated areas in northern Kosovo under the pretext of combating organized crime.

"The Russian national was discharged from the VMA [Military Medical Academy] on June 14," the Defense Ministry said.

According to the Kosovar police, the Russian national was allegedly trying to interfere with the law enforcement operation by taking advantage of his diplomatic status. The Russian Foreign Ministry slammed Krasnoshchekov's detention as "outrageous."