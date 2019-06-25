UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian UN Staffer Beaten Up In Kosovo Discharged From Hospital - Belgrade

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 07:40 PM

Russian UN Staffer Beaten Up in Kosovo Discharged From Hospital - Belgrade

Russian citizen and member of the UN mission in the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo Mikhail Krasnoshchekov, who was hospitalized in Belgrade in late May after suffering injuries during a special operation carried out by Kosovar police, has been discharged from the hospital, the Serbian Defense Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Russian citizen and member of the UN mission in the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo Mikhail Krasnoshchekov, who was hospitalized in Belgrade in late May after suffering injuries during a special operation carried out by Kosovar police, has been discharged from the hospital, the Serbian Defense Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Krasnoshchekov, who enjoys diplomatic immunity, was hospitalized with a broken cheekbone and upper jaw after an incident with the Kosovar police, who were carrying out an operation in Serbian-populated areas in northern Kosovo under the pretext of combating organized crime.

"The Russian national was discharged from the VMA [Military Medical Academy] on June 14," the Defense Ministry said.

According to the Kosovar police, the Russian national was allegedly trying to interfere with the law enforcement operation by taking advantage of his diplomatic status. The Russian Foreign Ministry slammed Krasnoshchekov's detention as "outrageous."

Related Topics

Police United Nations Russia Immunity Belgrade May June From

Recent Stories

Realme Unveiled the World’s First 64MP Sample Ph ..

3 minutes ago

Director British consul Sindh, Balochistan Mr. Mie ..

1 minute ago

Palestinian Diplomat Slams Bahrain Workshop on Pal ..

1 minute ago

Deputy Commissioner directs to cover refusal/unatt ..

1 minute ago

Chief Minister for meaningful action against land- ..

1 minute ago

Film 'Baji' to be released on June 28

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.