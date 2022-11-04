Russian Undersea, Nuclear Capabilities Drive Some of US Investments - Pentagon

The United States has focused some of its defense investments to address areas where Russia has more capabilities such as in the undersea and nuclear arenas, US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) The United States has focused some of its defense investments to address areas where Russia has more capabilities such as in the undersea and nuclear arenas, US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said on Friday.

"There are other places where actually Russia, at least in the near term, is driving some of our investments, so undersea - because Russia has more capable undersea capability, nuclear," Kahl said during an event at the Brookings Institution think tank.

Kahl noted that Russia has the largest nuclear arsenal in the world.

In addition, Kahl said the United States is very self-consciously pacing to China in certain areas.

The United States is making investments in cyber, space, maritime, long-range fires and aviation with China in mind as Beijing works to modernize its own military, Kahl added.