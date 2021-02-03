Russian Union of Journalists Calls for Police Regulation on Verification of Reporters' IDs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The Russian Union of Journalists on Wednesday has called for the introduction of a regulation with the consent of the Interior Ministry that sets out the verification process of media workers' identity documents by the police during mass public events.

"In order to eliminate unjustified detentions of our colleagues who cover public events (including unauthorized ones), and obstructions of journalistic activities, we deem it necessary to draft a regulation at the level of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, which will clearly state which documents police officers have the right to check," the union said in a statement.

It added that the regulation should also establish a reasonable time period for the document verification process.

In October of last year, Vladimir Solovyev, the chair of the Russian Union of Journalists, and the head of the All-Russian Police Association, Yuri Zhdanov, agreed to create a joint guideline for law enforcement officers and journalists working during mass riots.

On January 23 and January 31, unauthorized protests took place in many Russian cities in support of opposition figure Alexei Navalny, who was detained in Moscow last month upon his arrival from Germany, where he was treated for alleged poisoning. According to the police, some 4,000 people attended the January 23 rally, and approximately 2,000 demonstrators took to the streets a week later. Several journalists were detained during the protests, prompting calls for a standard guideline for the police and media workers covering public events.