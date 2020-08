Russian Union of Journalists Calls on Minsk to Immediately Release Russian Reporters

The Russian Union of Journalists criticized on Monday Minsk for detaining Russian journalists covering the rallies after the Belarusian presidential election and called for releasing them immediately

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) The Russian Union of Journalists criticized on Monday Minsk for detaining Russian journalists covering the rallies after the Belarusian presidential election and called for releasing them immediately.

"On August 9 and 10, Russian journalists covering the presidential election were detained in Belarus. The Russian Union of Journalists expresses its firm protest against our colleagues' detention and calls for releasing the Russian journalists immediately," the Russian Union of Journalists said in a statement.