Russian Units Advancing Along Almost Entire Line Of Contact - DPR Head

Umer Jamshaid Published October 29, 2022 | 05:50 AM

Russian Units Advancing Along Almost Entire Line of Contact - DPR Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) Denis Pushilin, the acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), said on Friday that Russian units are advancing along almost the entire line of contact.

"We can see the advance of our units along almost the entire line of contact... So far, we are not talking about the liberation of any... settlements... But even the advance is important now," Pushilin said on Telegram.

He added that the Russian military is taking more advantageous positions.

Rodion Miroshnik, the ambassador of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in Russia, said on Friday that Russian forces have repelled the offensive of Ukrainian troops near the city of Kreminna in the LPR.

"There was a particularly persistent Nazis' attempt to break through to the Svatove-Kreminna road today.

.. The tactic of infiltration has been thrown back, (Russian forces) moved in the direction of Krasnopopivka (also known as Chervonopopivka) from Nevske," Miroshnik said on Telegram.

The ambassador said that Ukrainian troops not only failed to reach the target but also "suffered serious losses."

"The residents or Kreminna also spoke about an active exchange of fire a little to the south today - in the direction of Bilohorivka and Siversk. The frontline has slightly moved toward enemy positions," he added.

Vitaly Kiselev, an LPR Interior Ministry official, said on Wednesday that the most fierce battles take place near Svatove and Kreminna in the LPR. He added that all attempts to penetrate defenses result in "unfortunate consequences," with Ukrainian troops suffering heavy losses.

