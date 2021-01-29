UrduPoint.com
Russian Universities Can Reopen For In-Person Studies Feb 7 - Higher Education Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 11:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Universities across Russia can resume in-person teaching starting February 7 with the concurrence of territorial offices of the Rospotrebnadzor consumer health watchdog but should be ready to reintroduce restrictions if there is a new surge in coronavirus cases, according to a new decree by the Russian Ministry of Science and Higher Education, seen by Sputnik.

"Heads of higher education institutions coming under the purview of the Russian Ministry of Science and Higher Education must ensure, by agreement with Rospotrebnadzor's territorial bodies, the implementation of educational programs in the intramural form of study, taking into consideration the sanitary and epidemiological situation and peculiarities of the spreading of the novel coronavirus infection in relevant territories," the decree read.

University presidents must also take steps to prevent the spreading of the coronavirus through providing sanitizers, measuring body temperature of students and staffers, banning entry of persons showing symptoms of infectious diseases, ensuring that students and staffers wear protective face masks and abide by social distancing rules, and also airing classrooms.

"Heads of educational institutions must guarantee ... readiness to reintroduce restrictions if the epidemiological situation deteriorates," the document read on.

The decree goes into effect on February 7.

