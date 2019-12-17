- Home
- World
- News
- Russian UNSC Resolution on Syria Border Crossing to Be Put Up for Vote Thursday - Nebenzia
Russian UNSC Resolution On Syria Border Crossing To Be Put Up For Vote Thursday - Nebenzia
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 10:49 PM
Russia hopes the UN Security Council will adopt on December 19 its draft resolution on humanitarian cross-border deliveries in Syria, Russian Ambassador the United Nations Vassily Nebeniza told reporters on Tuesday
"We hope that on December 19, the Security Council will adopt a clear resolution that extends the cross-border mechanism for another six months," Nebenzia said.
The Russian ambassador explained that the draft resolution stipulates including only two points for cross-border aid delivery in Syria instead of the existing four.