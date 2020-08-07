Russian Upper Chamber Delegation Leaves for Minsk to Observe Presidential Election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) A delegation of the upper house of the Russian parliament (the Federation Council) that will monitor the Belarusian presidential election, scheduled for August 9, started its journey to Minsk on Friday morning, lawmaker Alexey Kondratyev, a member of the delegation, told Sputnik.

"We have left the building of the Federation Council and are going to Minsk," Kondratyev said.