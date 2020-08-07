UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Upper Chamber Delegation Leaves For Minsk To Observe Presidential Election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 11:50 AM

Russian Upper Chamber Delegation Leaves for Minsk to Observe Presidential Election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) A delegation of the upper house of the Russian parliament (the Federation Council) that will monitor the Belarusian presidential election, scheduled for August 9, started its journey to Minsk on Friday morning, lawmaker Alexey Kondratyev, a member of the delegation, told Sputnik.

"We have left the building of the Federation Council and are going to Minsk," Kondratyev said.

Related Topics

Election Russia Parliament Minsk August

Recent Stories

Heavy rain brings Karachi again into trouble

11 minutes ago

COVID-19 cases worldwide top 19 million; United St ..

26 minutes ago

PM to pay day-long visit to Lahore today

30 minutes ago

‘Immediate UN humanitarian assistance’ mobiliz ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 7, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.