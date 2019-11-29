UrduPoint.com
Russian Upper Chamber Of Parliament Presents New Draft Law On Family Violence Prevention

Fri 29th November 2019 | 08:03 PM

The Federation Council, the upper chamber of the Russian parliament, on Thursday presented a new draft law on family violence prevention amid heated public discussion of the topic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) The Federation Council, the upper chamber of the Russian parliament, on Thursday presented a new draft law on family violence prevention amid heated public discussion of the topic.

Under the draft law, a court can forbid a person who is accused of family violence from contacting their victims either in person or via phone or the internet. The accused may also be forced to leave the home they are sharing with the victim and forbidden from trying to find out the victim's whereabouts.

The accused are expected to be put on a special register.

Under the draft law, medical institutions have to report to the police if they suspect that their patients may have been assaulted at home. Preventative measures could also be triggered by a witness statement as well as a statement from the victims themselves.

The police and any other government agencies receiving family violence complaints are expected to look into them immediately.

Any interested persons or organizations can take part in a public discussion of the draft law during the next two weeks, the deputy speaker of the upper chamber, Galina Karelova, told reporters. She added that the lawmakers planned to send copies of the draft law to various civil society organizations, including those that protest its adoption.

The Russian Orthodox Church, in particular, has questioned the wording in some of the articles of the draft law. Vakhtang Kipshidze, deputy chairman of the Russian Orthodox Church's Synodal Department for the Relations with Society and Mass Media, told Sputnik earlier this week that some of the legal definitions, such as psychological violence or economic violence were too vague.

"For example, parents make a child do homework or forbid them from spending time with a company that they think is dangerous to the child's well-being all of this could, after all, be construed as psychological violence," Kipshidze said.

At the same time, the church denounces any actions that threaten health or well-being of a person on part of another family member, Kipshidze added.

Under a 2017 law, an assault on relatives was partly decriminalized the fist instance of family violence could be prosecuted as a misdemeanor rather then a felony. Lawmaker Yelena Mizulina, one of the supporters of decriminalization, argued that the original law could see a person sentenced to two years in prison for a "spanking."

High Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation Tatiana Moskalkova said in December last year that decriminalization was a mistake and spoke in favor of a law against family violence.

