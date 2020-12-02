Russian Upper Chamber OKs Bills to Fire Judges Over Foreign Citizenship, Discrediting Acts

The upper chamber of the Russian parliament, the Federation Council, passed on Wednesday bills under which judges may be fired over losing Russian citizenship or obtaining citizenship of another county, and committing discrediting acts

The bills were drafted to implement the amendments to the Russian constitution.

Under the new legislation, the Federation Council may terminate powers of judges of the Constitutional Court, the Supreme Court, courts of appeal and the Court for Intellectual Property Rights upon the proposal of the Russian president if they "commit an act that defames the honor and the dignity of a judge."

Powers may also be terminated if judges violate anti-corruption regulations, terminate Russian citizenship, obtain citizenship of a foreign country, or have accounts or deposits abroad.

The bills will now be submitted to Russian President Vladimir Putin.