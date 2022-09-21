Russian Upper Chamber OKs Simplified Citizenship for Foreigners Signing Military Contract

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) The Russian Federation Council, the upper chamber of the country's parliament, approved at a meeting on Wednesday a law providing for a simplified procedure for obtaining Russian citizenship by foreigners who signed a contract for military service.

The new rules will affect foreign citizens who have signed a military contract for a period of at least one year. They will be able to apply for admission to Russian citizenship without providing a residence permit or staying in the country continuously for five years, as required by current legislation.

According to the law, the first contract for military service can be concluded with foreigners for one year, while the minimum term of such a contract in Russia is now five years.