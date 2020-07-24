Russian Upper Chamber Passes Bill Qualifying Alienation of Territories as Extremism

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The upper house of the Russian parliament, the Federation Council, passed on Friday a bill qualifying violations of Russia's territorial integrity, including alienation of territories, as extremism.

The bill, initiated by lower chamber lawmaker Pavel Krasheninnikov and upper chamber lawmaker Andrey Klishas, was drafted as part of the implementation of the constitutional amendments.

The bill will now be submitted to Russian President Vladimir Putin for signing.