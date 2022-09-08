UrduPoint.com

Russian Upper Chamber Speaker To Meet China's Top Lawmaker On September 9 - Press Service

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2022 | 09:57 PM

Russian Upper Chamber Speaker to Meet China's Top Lawmaker on September 9 - Press Service

The speaker of the upper chamber (Federation Council) of the Russian parliament, Valentina Matvienko will hold talks with Chairman of the Chinese Standing Committee Li Zhanshu, on September 9, parliament's press office said on Thursday

"On September 9, Chairman of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko will hold a meeting with Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China Li Zhanshu," the report read.

The press service clarified that the meeting will take place as part of Zhanshu's official visit to Russia.

In addition, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping next week on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit that will take place in the Uzbek city of Samarkand on September 15-16.

