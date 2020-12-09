Russian Upper Chamber to Discuss Bill on Permanent Seat for Ex-President Next Week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The upper chamber of the Russian parliament, the Federation Council, will discuss a draft law on the possibility for a former president to have a permanent seat in the council on December 16, senior lawmaker Andrey Klishas told Sputnik.

"The Federation Council will discuss it on December 16, it will approve the law," the chair of the council's committee on constitutional legislation said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the lower chamber adopted the law in its third reading. The draft was submitted to the lower chamber by the president.