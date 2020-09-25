Russian Upper Chamber to Respond to Sanctions Initiated by US Senators - Lawmakers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) The upper chamber of the Russian parliament plans to propose sanctions in response to measures suggested by the US senators against Russia in connection to Navalny case, the deputy head of the international affairs committee, Vladimir Dzhabarov, told Sputnik on Friday.

Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL), Chris Coons (D-DE), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Mitt Romney (R-UT), and Chris Van-Hollen (D-MD) backed the bill suggesting sanctions against Russia over the alleged poisoning of opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

"I will personally suggest this response to my colleagues, it is necessary to impose personal sanctions against the senators who suggested this law and will vote on it," the lawmaker said.