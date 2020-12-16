Russian Upper Chamber Votes to Expand Immunity for Ex-Presidents, Their Families

The upper chamber of the Russian parliament on Wednesday backed the bill on expanded immunity guarantees for former presidents and their families

According to a bill, a former president cannot be detained, arrested, questioned, have their person or apartment searched.

The Federation Council approved the bill on an ex-president's right to a lifelong seat in the upper chamber.

According to the draft law, a president may apply for a seat within three months after the end of the presidential term. Presidents who vacated the office before the law goes into force can apply at any time.