Russian Upper Chamber Votes To Expand Immunity For Ex-Presidents, Their Families

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 01:43 PM

Russian Upper Chamber Votes to Expand Immunity for Ex-Presidents, Their Families

The upper chamber of the Russian parliament on Wednesday backed the bill on expanded immunity guarantees for former presidents and their families

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) The upper chamber of the Russian parliament on Wednesday backed the bill on expanded immunity guarantees for former presidents and their families.

According to a bill, a former president cannot be detained, arrested, questioned, have their person or apartment searched.

The Federation Council approved the bill on an ex-president's right to a lifelong seat in the upper chamber.

According to the draft law, a president may apply for a seat within three months after the end of the presidential term. Presidents who vacated the office before the law goes into force can apply at any time.

More Stories From World

