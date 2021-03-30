UrduPoint.com
Russian Upper Chamber's Committees To Discuss US Ties With Russian Ambassador On March 31

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 04:49 PM

Russian Upper Chamber's Committees to Discuss US Ties With Russian Ambassador on March 31

The Russian upper chamber's committees on defense and international affairs will hold an expanded session on Wednesday with participation of Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov, who arrived in Moscow earlier this month for consultations on relations with Washington, Grigory Karasin, the chairman of the international affairs committee, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) The Russian upper chamber's committees on defense and international affairs will hold an expanded session on Wednesday with participation of Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov, who arrived in Moscow earlier this month for consultations on relations with Washington, Grigory Karasin, the chairman of the international affairs committee, said.

According to Karasin, deputy speakers of the upper chamber will also take part in the meeting. The talks are expected to focus on the prospects of the Russian-US relations, including political dialogue, economic partnership and parliamentary cooperation, the senior lawmaker went on to say.

"I am confident that the meeting with ambassador Anatoly Antonov will be highly useful and will give the profile committees of the Federation Council [upper chamber] an opportunity to compare views on one of the key directions of our foreign policy," Karasin said.

More Stories From World

