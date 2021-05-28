UrduPoint.com
Russian Upper Chamber's Int'l Committee To Discuss Open Skies Treaty Denunciation May 31

Fri 28th May 2021

Russian Upper Chamber's Int'l Committee to Discuss Open Skies Treaty Denunciation May 31

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Russian upper chamber's international affairs committee will consider the bill on denunciation of the Open Skies Treaty on May 31 at a session with participation of Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and it plans to approve the document, committee chief Grigory Karasin told Sputnik.

"The committee plans to discuss the bill on Open Skies Treaty denunciation on Monday, with participation of Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov," Karasin said, adding that lawmakers are expected to approve the document.

The upper chamber of the Russian parliament will discuss the draft legislation on June 2.

On Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed that the US presidential administration had informed Moscow that it has no intent to rejoin the deal, which provided surveillance flights.

