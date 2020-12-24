UrduPoint.com
Russian Upper Chamber's Lawmakers Hope To Meet With North Korean Parliamentarians In 2021

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Lawmakers from the upper chamber of the Russian parliament, the Federation Council, hope to hold a meeting with North Korean lawmakers in 2021 at talks of Eurasian parliaments' speakers, Oleg Melnichenko, the head of the Federation Council's committee for regional policies, told North Korean ambassador Sin Hong-chol on Thursday.

Indonesia was due to host the meeting of speakers of Eurasian nations' parliaments in September, but the talks were postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Russian lawmaker recalled.

"We would like to meet our North Korean colleagues at this event and have talks," Melnichenko said.

More Stories From World

