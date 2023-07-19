Open Menu

Russian Upper House Adopts Legislation Banning Gender Reassignment

Faizan Hashmi Published July 19, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Russian Upper House Adopts Legislation Banning Gender Reassignment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) The Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian parliament, on Wednesday adopted a legislation banning gender reassignment.

The lower house of the Russian parliament at a plenary session last week adopted the legislation in the third reading.

According to the document, gender change will be allowed only for medical reasons. Among other things, it proposes to annul a marriage if one of the spouses changes gender and ban a person from adopting children after gender reassignment.

The norms will not apply to those who have changed their gender before the day the legislation goes into effect.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Marriage Reading From

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s &#039;Operation Chivalrous Knight 2&#03 ..

UAE&#039;s &#039;Operation Chivalrous Knight 2&#039; highlights humanitarian bon ..

25 minutes ago
 Govt taking concrete steps for country's stability ..

Govt taking concrete steps for country's stability: Marriyum

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan apologizes woman judge in threats case

Imran Khan apologizes woman judge in threats case

3 hours ago
 DEWA launches new disruptive lab at its distributi ..

DEWA launches new disruptive lab at its distribution power division complex

3 hours ago
 DXB receives ACI accessibility accreditation for i ..

DXB receives ACI accessibility accreditation for its commitment to inclusive tra ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to develop legal framew ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to develop legal framework for RTA

4 hours ago
Heavy monsoon rains claim 13 lives in twin cities

Heavy monsoon rains claim 13 lives in twin cities

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance launches Digital Public Consul ..

Ministry of Finance launches Digital Public Consultation

4 hours ago
 Chad-based UAE field hospital in Amdjarass treats ..

Chad-based UAE field hospital in Amdjarass treats 1,220 Sudanese refugees since ..

5 hours ago
 Zardari, Bilawal meet PM Shehbaz in Islamabad

Zardari, Bilawal meet PM Shehbaz in Islamabad

5 hours ago
 Arada launches Saro, seventh and final phase of Sh ..

Arada launches Saro, seventh and final phase of Sharjah’s megaproject, Masaar

5 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s Permanent Rep ..

Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s Permanent Representative to the OIC

5 hours ago

More Stories From World