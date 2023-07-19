Russian Upper House Adopts Legislation Banning Gender Reassignment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) The Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian parliament, on Wednesday adopted a legislation banning gender reassignment.

The lower house of the Russian parliament at a plenary session last week adopted the legislation in the third reading.

According to the document, gender change will be allowed only for medical reasons. Among other things, it proposes to annul a marriage if one of the spouses changes gender and ban a person from adopting children after gender reassignment.

The norms will not apply to those who have changed their gender before the day the legislation goes into effect.