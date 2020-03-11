UrduPoint.com
Russian Upper House Approves Bill On Amending Constitution

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 08:10 PM

Russian Upper House Approves Bill on Amending Constitution

The upper house of the Russian parliament, the Federation Council, approved on Wednesday the presidential bill on amending the national constitution

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The upper house of the Russian parliament, the Federation Council, approved on Wednesday the presidential bill on amending the national constitution.

The bill envisions new requirements to the president and officials of different levels, and a ban on Federal territories alienation; it changes the powers of the parliament and allows President Vladimir Putin to run for presidency again in 2024.

The bill is now to be studied by the regional parliaments. It will be considered approved only after two-thirds of the regional parliaments back it. After that, the Federation Council will convene on March 14 again.

On April 22, the all-Russia vote on the bill will be held.

