Russian Upper House Approves Bill On Voting Online, By Mail

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The upper house of the Russian parliament on Wednesday approved a bill that allows people to vote by mail or online.

The Federation Council also approved legislation authorizing postponing region head elections during the high alert regime or state of emergency.

The Federation Council expanded the list of types of convictions that can prevent a person from standing for election to the public office. The list now includes fraud, coercing someone to take drugs, killing a newborn or multiple breaches of a law on public assembly.

