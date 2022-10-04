UrduPoint.com

Russian Upper House Approves Law On Labor Guarantees For Mobilized Civil Servants

Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Russian Upper House Approves Law on Labor Guarantees for Mobilized Civil Servants

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) The upper house of the Russian parliament, the Federation Council, approved on Tuesday a law on labor guarantees for civil servants that have received mobilization orders.

Earlier in the day, the Federation Council approved a similar law on labor guarantees for the remaining mobilized citizens.

In accordance with the law, citizens, which have been mobilized to participate in the special military operation, will receive guarantees that their jobs are retained and after demobilization they will return to their former position. Their employment contracts will be suspended for the duration of military service and renewed on the day they return to their previous job.

The law applies to civil servants both mobilized and who have voluntarily enrolled in the military service.

The law is now submitted to the president for signature.

