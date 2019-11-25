UrduPoint.com
Russian Upper House Approves Law To Label Individuals As Foreign Agents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 05:06 PM

The Federation Council, the upper house of Russia's parliament, approved a law on Monday to allow to label individuals as foreign agents

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) The Federation Council, the upper house of Russia's parliament, approved a law on Monday to allow to label individuals as foreign agents.

According to the law, individuals, cooperating with a foreign agent media outlet and receiving funding from abroad, may be recognized as foreign agents.

