Russian Upper House Approves Law to Label Individuals As Foreign Agents

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) The Federation Council, the upper house of Russia's parliament, approved a law on Monday to allow to label individuals as foreign agents.

According to the law, individuals, cooperating with a foreign agent media outlet and receiving funding from abroad, may be recognized as foreign agents.