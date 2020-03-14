Russian Upper House Bans Lawmakers From Traveling Abroad Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Speaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) The Federation Council, the Russian parliament's upper house, has banned its lawmakers from traveling abroad due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), speaker Valentina Matviyenko said on Saturday during a house session.

"The house council yesterday decided to suspend visits of the Federation Council abroad until a more favorable situation," Matviyenko said.

The speaker added that visits of delegations from those countries where the epidemiological situation is difficult would be rescheduled.