UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Upper House Calls PACE Report On Belarus Premature, Counterproductive

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

Russian Upper House Calls PACE Report on Belarus Premature, Counterproductive

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The report on the situation in Belarus, which is being prepared by the Committee on Political Affairs and Democracy in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) is counterproductive and premature, the upper house of Russian parliament said on Friday, citing its first deputy chairman Sergey Kislyak.

"During the meeting, a report on the situation around the elections in Belarus was also discussed. Sergey Kislyak called the document premature and counterproductive," the statement released by the upper house after the committee meeting read.

The Russian lawmaker recalled that PACE had refused to participate in observing the recent presidential elections in Belarus.

According to Kislyak, PACE should not determine the procedure for adopting laws for Belarusian citizens and impose a point of view that does not correspond to the opinion of the majority.

Protests in Belarus, triggered by incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko's victory in a presidential election, which the opposition considers to have been rigged, have been ongoing since mid-August. The opposition and its supporters believe that their candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was the true winner. Many Western countries have refused to recognize Lukashenko as legitimate president and imposed targeted sanctions against Belarusian officials, citing alleged election fraud and violence against protesters.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Russia Europe Parliament Democracy Belarus Pace (Pakistan) Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

USA Boxing announces endorsement for AIBA presiden ..

26 minutes ago

Huawei kicks off December Festivities with "Huawei ..

27 minutes ago

Sajid Khan bowls Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to top spot on ..

34 minutes ago

Georgia opposition boycotts new parliament's first ..

7 minutes ago

China donates more medical supplies for Myanmar's ..

7 minutes ago

Efficiency of AstraZeneca Vaccine May Be Boosted I ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.