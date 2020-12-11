Russian Upper House Calls PACE Report on Belarus Premature, Counterproductive

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The report on the situation in Belarus, which is being prepared by the Committee on Political Affairs and Democracy in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) is counterproductive and premature, the upper house of Russian parliament said on Friday, citing its first deputy chairman Sergey Kislyak.

"During the meeting, a report on the situation around the elections in Belarus was also discussed. Sergey Kislyak called the document premature and counterproductive," the statement released by the upper house after the committee meeting read.

The Russian lawmaker recalled that PACE had refused to participate in observing the recent presidential elections in Belarus.

According to Kislyak, PACE should not determine the procedure for adopting laws for Belarusian citizens and impose a point of view that does not correspond to the opinion of the majority.

Protests in Belarus, triggered by incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko's victory in a presidential election, which the opposition considers to have been rigged, have been ongoing since mid-August. The opposition and its supporters believe that their candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was the true winner. Many Western countries have refused to recognize Lukashenko as legitimate president and imposed targeted sanctions against Belarusian officials, citing alleged election fraud and violence against protesters.