Russian Upper House Chairman Orders Check Of Possible Dual Citizenship Of Some Lawmakers

Wed 29th July 2020 | 07:40 PM

Russian Upper House Chairman Orders Check of Possible Dual Citizenship of Some Lawmakers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Vyacheslav Volodin, the chairman of the Russian parliament's lower house, instructed the State Duma Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption, as well as the Commission on Monitoring the Reliability of Information on Income and Issues of Parliamentarians' Ethics, to request information from the Russian Central Election Commission about a number of lawmakers for possible presence of foreign citizenship or residence permits, the State Duma press service told reporters.

Earlier, Volodin proposed to check lawmaker Denis Parfenov for US citizenship. Parfenov, in turn, said that it was necessary to check "the entire State Duma," including the United Russia faction, whose members, according to information from social networks, have foreign citizenship. In accordance with the new constitutional provisions, as well as in accordance with the law on the status of a member of the Federation Council and the State Duma, a Russian citizen with a foreign citizenship or a residence permit in another country cannot be a parliamentarian.

"Considering that the appeal of parliamentarian Denis Parfenov is a serious accusation, this information must be checked. And if the information is confirmed, measures provided for by the legislation should be taken. Such accusations should not be allowed to be brought unreasonably," Volodin said.

Otari Arshba, head of the State Duma Commission on Monitoring the Reliability of Information on Income, said that there were no questions to the lower house's members from United Russia regarding their compliance with the requirements for absence of foreign citizenship. Alexander Khinshtein, Deputy Secretary of United Russia's General Council, told Sputnik that the party was not aware of foreign citizenship of any of the faction's members, and Parfenov must either provide evidence or lay down his mandate.

