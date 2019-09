Russian Upper House Committee Recommends Reappointing Lebedev Head of Supreme Court

The Russian Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation recommended upper house lawmakers to reappoint at the plenary meeting on September 25 Vyacheslav Lebedev as chairman of Russia's Supreme Court

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) The Russian Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation recommended upper house lawmakers to reappoint at the plenary meeting on September 25 Vyacheslav Lebedev as chairman of Russia's Supreme Court.

Lebedev's candidacy was introduced by President Vladimir Putin.

Lebedev, who turned 76 in August, has been the Supreme Court's chairman since 1989.