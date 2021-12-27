Russian Upper House Delegation to Visit China, Central Asian Countries Next Year - Speaker

A delegation of the upper house of the Russian parliament, headed by Speaker Valentina Matvienko, will resume inter-parliamentary international activities and visit China, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan next year, the speaker said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021)

"My trip is planned to China, where a meeting of the Interparliamentary Commission of the Federal Council (Russia's upper house) and the Chinese parliament will be held. In addition, I hope other events will take place within the framework of this visit," Matvienko said at a press conference.

According to the speaker, the Russian delegation also plans to visit Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan next year.

"If plans do not change, I plan to go to Tajikistan at the end of February. We will have a forum of interregional cooperation there. In March, there will be the 30th anniversary of the Interparliamentary Assembly (of Member Nations of the Commonwealth of Independent States), Kazakhstan as a founding country ... invited to hold a meeting in Kazakhstan. We accepted it with pleasure," Matvienko said.

The speaker also noted that the Russian delegation will participate in a session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in January.