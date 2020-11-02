Russian Upper House Foreign Affairs Committee Backs Russian-Indonesian Legal Deal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) The Russian upper house's Foreign Affairs Committee on Monday has called on the chamber to ratify a proposed legal agreement between Russia and Indonesia that will enhance cooperation to tackle crime.

According to an explanatory note published by the committee, the agreement would see both parties offer one another legal assistance during investigations and court proceedings.

The proposed agreement between Moscow and Jakarta would also cover the degree of assistance that each party can provide.

The original document was signed by representatives from Russia and Indonesia during a meeting in Moscow on December 13.

Plans had been in the works for Indonesia and Russia to sign a strategic partnership agreement in 2020, although the ongoing coronavirus disease pandemic has disrupted the proposals.