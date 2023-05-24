Russian Upper House OKs Bill Lifting Ban on Holding Elections in Regions Under Martial Law

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Russia's upper house approved on Wednesday a legislation that lifts a ban on holding referendums and elections to state authorities and local self-government in Russians regions where martial law has been introduced.

Earlier in May, the committee on state building and legislation of the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, recommended to adopt amendments on holding elections under martial law.

These amendments will allow holding elections in September in new regions of Russia to form legislative bodies of state authorities and representative bodies of municipalities there.

On October 19, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced martial law in the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions until October 20.