UrduPoint.com

Russian Upper House OKs Bill Lifting Ban On Holding Elections In Regions Under Martial Law

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Russian Upper House OKs Bill Lifting Ban on Holding Elections in Regions Under Martial Law

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Russia's upper house approved on Wednesday a legislation that lifts a ban on holding referendums and elections to state authorities and local self-government in Russians regions where martial law has been introduced.

Earlier in May, the committee on state building and legislation of the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, recommended to adopt amendments on holding elections under martial law.

These amendments will allow holding elections in September in new regions of Russia to form legislative bodies of state authorities and representative bodies of municipalities there.

On October 19, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced martial law in the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions until October 20.

Related Topics

Martial Law Russia Parliament Vladimir Putin Kherson Luhansk Donetsk May September October

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Chair launched in Kuala Lumpur to fos ..

Sheikh Zayed Chair launched in Kuala Lumpur to foster collaboration

6 minutes ago
 25th WETEX, DSS 2023 receives applications for par ..

25th WETEX, DSS 2023 receives applications for participants and exhibitors

36 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Eritrean President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Eritrean President on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 UAE-France strategic partnership founded on mutual ..

UAE-France strategic partnership founded on mutual respect, shared goals, Vice-P ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.