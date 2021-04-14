UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Upper House OKs Bill Obligating Election Candidates To Reveal Foreign Agent Status

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 03:19 PM

Russian Upper House OKs Bill Obligating Election Candidates to Reveal Foreign Agent Status

The upper chamber of the Russian parliament passed on Wednesday a bill obligating candidates receiving financial support from abroad to report on their foreign agent status when running for a post in elections

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) The upper chamber of the Russian parliament passed on Wednesday a bill obligating candidates receiving financial support from abroad to report on their foreign agent status when running for a post in elections.

Under the bill, candidates performing functions of a foreign agent or those affiliated with persons performing these functions are obligated to reveal this information in their statements of consent to run in elections, in their signature sheets and in their campaign materials.

The bill also extends the list of persons and organizations banned from any kind of participation in election campaigns. The list will now include non-registered public associations, foreign media outlets performing foreign agent functions, and Russian entities established by foreign media outlets performing foreign agent functions.

The bill will now be submitted to Russian President Vladimir Putin for signing.

Related Topics

Election Russia Parliament Vladimir Putin Chamber Post Media From

Recent Stories

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

2 minutes ago

Fehmida proposes agriculture loan program to facil ..

2 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan lays foundation-stone of low-cost ho ..

2 minutes ago

In Moscow, urban renewal leaves artists out in the ..

2 minutes ago

Right to self-determination only solution, say ban ..

6 minutes ago

Schools sealed over violation of corona SOPs

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.