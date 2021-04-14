Russian Upper House OKs Bill Obligating Election Candidates to Reveal Foreign Agent Status

The upper chamber of the Russian parliament passed on Wednesday a bill obligating candidates receiving financial support from abroad to report on their foreign agent status when running for a post in elections

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) The upper chamber of the Russian parliament passed on Wednesday a bill obligating candidates receiving financial support from abroad to report on their foreign agent status when running for a post in elections.

Under the bill, candidates performing functions of a foreign agent or those affiliated with persons performing these functions are obligated to reveal this information in their statements of consent to run in elections, in their signature sheets and in their campaign materials.

The bill also extends the list of persons and organizations banned from any kind of participation in election campaigns. The list will now include non-registered public associations, foreign media outlets performing foreign agent functions, and Russian entities established by foreign media outlets performing foreign agent functions.

The bill will now be submitted to Russian President Vladimir Putin for signing.