Russian Upper House OKs Bill On Depriving Acquired Citizenship For Discrediting Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Russian Upper House OKs Bill on Depriving Acquired Citizenship for Discrediting Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Russia's upper house adopted on Wednesday a bill on Russian citizenship with approved amendments on depriving of acquired Russian citizenship for discrediting the country's armed forces and for committing actions that pose a threat to the national security.

The bill provides to deprive the acquired citizenship of Russia for public calls to action against the territorial integrity of the country, for discrediting its armed forces and participation in undesirable foreign or international NGOs.

The acquired citizenship can be deprived for public calls for extremism, encroachment on the life of a public servant and for organizing an armed coups to change the constitutional system of Russia and for committing actions that pose a threat to the national security of the country, according to the document.

