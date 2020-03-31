UrduPoint.com
Russian Upper House OKs Bill On Up To 5 Years Of Imprisonment For COVID-19 Disinformation

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 09:18 PM

Russian Upper House OKs Bill on Up to 5 Years of Imprisonment for COVID-19 Disinformation

The Russian upper house, the Federation Council, approved on Tuesday a bill that makes the dissemination of fake information about the coronavirus a crime punishable with up to five years of imprisonment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The Russian upper house, the Federation Council, approved on Tuesday a bill that makes the dissemination of fake information about the coronavirus a crime punishable with up to five years of imprisonment.

Under the bill, the punishment for public dissemination of deliberately false information about issues that present a threat to public life and security as well as about measures taken to tackle this threat will vary depending on consequences of such a crime.

It may be punished by a fine from 300,000 to 700,000 rubles, up to 1 year of community service, or up to 3 years of imprisonment.

However, if the dissemination of deliberately false information results in health harm, or someone's death, or other dire consequences, it will be punishable with fines of up to 2 million rubles or up to five years in prison.

In addition, the upper house approved a bill on a criminal liability of up to 7 years in prison for violating coronavirus quarantine rules.

The president is yet to sign the bills into law.

