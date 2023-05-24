Russian Upper House OKs Bill to Denounce of Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Russia's upper house approved on Wednesday a legislation on the denunciation of the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) by Moscow.

On May 10, Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted a draft law on the denunciation of the CFE treaty to the lower house of the country's parliament. On May 16, the chamber adopted the document, saying that the decision was fully in line with Russia's national interests.