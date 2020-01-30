(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) The upper house of the Russian parliament, the Federation Council, passed on Thursday the bill on creating the post of the deputy chairman of the country's Security Council.

After the entire Russian government, headed by then-Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, resigned on January 15, President Vladimir Putin said he wanted to create this post, and offered that Medvedev take the office.

The lower house of the Russian parliament passed the bill in the first reading on January 21.

The Security Council's deputy chairman will be appointed and dismissed by the president. The president will also define his powers.