Russian Upper House Passes Bill On Multi-Day Voting In Elections

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 02:00 PM

Russian Upper House Passes Bill on Multi-Day Voting in Elections

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The upper house of the Russian parliament passed on Friday a bill on multi-day voting in elections of all levels.

The format will now be extended to local elections and elections to the lower house of the Russian legislature.

In compliance with the decision of the electoral commission, a referendum and a vote in elections (including a run-off vote) can be held during several consecutive days, but no longer than three days. The vote count will start immediately after the closure of polling places on the last day of the vote.

The bill will now be submitted to Russian President Vladimir Putin for signing.

