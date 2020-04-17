Russian Upper House Passes Bill to Move Date Celebrating WWII End to September 3

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The upper house of the Russian parliament passed on Friday a bill to move the date honoring the end of World War II to September 3 from September 2.

The Soviet Union used to mark September 3 as the day of victory over Japan, which became decisive for the result of World War II.

Earlier this week, the Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights asked the upper house to reject this law, since on September 3, 2004, the deadly terror attack in Beslan took place, in which 186 school children were killed. However, Valentina Matviyenko, the head of the upper house, said there was no need to politicize this coincidence.

The bill is now to be signed into law by Russian President Vladimir Putin.