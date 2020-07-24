Russian Upper House Passes Law Banning Cryptocurrencies as Means of Payment

The Federation Council, the Russian parliament's upper house, on Friday adopted a law that would allow transactions using digital financial assets (DFAs) starting in 2021, but would ban cryptocurrencies as a means of payment in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The Federation Council, the Russian parliament's upper house, on Friday adopted a law that would allow transactions using digital financial assets (DFAs) starting in 2021, but would ban cryptocurrencies as a means of payment in Russia.

The legislation was passed by the State Duma, the lower house, on July 22.

DFAs are digital assets whose issue, accounting and circulation is possible only by making entries in the information system based on a distributed registry. They can be purchased, sold or exchanged. At the same time, DFAs are not recognized as a means of payment.

Russian banks and exchanges will be able to become operators of the exchange of DFAs with the right to conduct sale and purchase transactions and exchange of such assets, and for this, they must be included in a special register of the central bank.

The Bank of Russia will have the right to determine the characteristics of DFAs. Only qualified investors will be allowed to acquire them.

Digital currency is defined as a set of electronic data (digital code or designation) contained in the information system, which is offered and/or can be accepted as a means of payment that is not a Russian, foreign and/or international monetary or settlement unit. The circulation of cryptocurrencies will be limited.

The bill defines cryptocurrency as a means of payment, savings and investment that is prohibited from being used to pay for goods and services in Russia, Anatoly Aksakov, the head of the State Duma Committee on the Financial Market, earlier explained to Sputnik.