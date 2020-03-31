UrduPoint.com
Russian Upper House Passes Law Giving Government Powers To Declare Emergency

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 07:39 PM

The upper house of the Russian parliament, during an extraordinary session on Tuesday, approved a law granting the government powers to declare an emergency in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The upper house of the Russian parliament, during an extraordinary session on Tuesday, approved a law granting the government powers to declare an emergency in the country .

The law amending existing legislation concerning emergencies has been adopted due to the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The Russian government will have the right to declare an emergency in some regions or across the country.

During an emergency situation, the government will, among other things, have the right to impose restrictions on the wholesale and retail sale of medicine and medical equipment.

