Russian Upper House Proposes Creation of Cybersecurity Center - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) The upper house of the Russian parliament, the Federation Council, has proposed the establishment of an intersectoral center in the country that would provide cybersecurity of information systems, Russian lawmaker Artem Sheikin told Sputnik on Friday.

"In Russia, the creation of an intersectoral center is of strategic importance for providing security of information systems and protecting critical information infrastructure. The decision on the need to create it has been made at a session of the council on the development of digital economy section," Sheikin, who heads the house's council on the development of digital economy, said.

This initiative will help sectoral centers to coordinate their work and exchange operative information about cyberthreats, the lawmaker said, adding that such cooperation are important for countering cybercrimes and protecting vital information resources.