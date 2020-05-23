UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Upper House Proposes Mandatory Check-Ups For Foreigners Coming Visa-Free

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 08:11 PM

Russian Upper House Proposes Mandatory Check-Ups for Foreigners Coming Visa-Free

The Russian upper chamber of parliament has proposed to launch a medical check-up for all foreign citizens coming to Russia visa-free as a precaution amid the COVID-19 pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) The Russian upper chamber of parliament has proposed to launch a medical check-up for all foreign citizens coming to Russia visa-free as a precaution amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

To date, medical check-ups are required only for those foreigners who apply for residence or work permits.

"[We propose] that foreign citizens arriving in the Russian Federation and who do not need a visa to stay [in the country] to have ... a mandatory dactyloscopy registration, photography, as well as a medical examination," the initiative reads.

Russia has confirmed a total of 335,882 cases, with the death toll of 3,388.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Chamber Visa All

Recent Stories

UAE leaders send condolences to Pak President for ..

28 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima Volunteering Programme conducts 15, ..

43 minutes ago

Youth advised to take benefit of technological rev ..

2 minutes ago

Spain to Begin Receiving Foreign Tourists From Jul ..

2 minutes ago

762 new cases of coronavirus emerge, 14 more patie ..

2 minutes ago

South America named virus epicenter as Trump seeks ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.