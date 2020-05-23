Russian Upper House Proposes Mandatory Check-Ups for Foreigners Coming Visa-Free

The Russian upper chamber of parliament has proposed to launch a medical check-up for all foreign citizens coming to Russia visa-free as a precaution amid the COVID-19 pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) The Russian upper chamber of parliament has proposed to launch a medical check-up for all foreign citizens coming to Russia visa-free as a precaution amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

To date, medical check-ups are required only for those foreigners who apply for residence or work permits.

"[We propose] that foreign citizens arriving in the Russian Federation and who do not need a visa to stay [in the country] to have ... a mandatory dactyloscopy registration, photography, as well as a medical examination," the initiative reads.

Russia has confirmed a total of 335,882 cases, with the death toll of 3,388.