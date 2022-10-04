Russian Upper House Ratifies Agreements on Accession of New Regions to Country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) The upper house of the Russian parliament ratified on Tuesday the agreements on the accession of the DPR, the LPR, the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions to Russia.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the DPR and LPR, as well as the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, signed agreements on the accession of the territories to Russia.

On Monday, the lower house unanimously ratified the agreements and passed in the first reading the Federal constitutional law on the admission of the four regions to Russia and the formation of the new subjects of the Russian Federation.