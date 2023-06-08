Russian Upper House Says Kiev Responsible for Terrorist Attack on Kakhovka HPP

Russian Federation Council declared on Thursday that the responsibility for the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) lies with Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Russian Federation Council declared on Thursday that the responsibility for the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) lies with Kiev.

"The Federation Council declares that the entire responsibility for the terrorist attack on the Kakhovka HPP lies with the Kiev regime and the states of the collective West covering up its crimes, thereby being complicit in all illegal actions of the Ukrainian authorities completely dependent on them," the Federation Council said in a statement, addressed to the parliaments of all countries.

Russia believes that a thorough investigation of the incident is required, as well as a damage compensation.

The Federation Council regards the terrorist attack committed by Ukrainian armed groups at the Kakhovka HPP as a gross violation of international law and "insists on establishing all the circumstances of the barbaric attack on the Kakhovka HPP, full compensation for the damage caused to the life and health of Russian citizens, their property, as well as the ecology of the region."