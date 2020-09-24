Russian Upper House Says Political NGOs Should Be Obligated to Have State Registration

Non-governmental organizations engaged in political activities should acquire official state registration, and this should be codified by law, Andrey Klimov, the head of the Russian upper chamber's commission for state sovereignty protection, told Sputnik on Thursda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Non-governmental organizations engaged in political activities should acquire official state registration, and this should be codified by law, Andrey Klimov, the head of the Russian upper chamber's commission for state sovereignty protection, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We have some NGOs without any state registration. We believe this is a 'gray area', which should be settled. The emergence of civic organizations without a legal registration opens door to all sorts of unwanted activities here in Russia. This is why we propose closing this loophole," Klimov said, expressing the belief that "those engaged in political activities should obtain legal registration."