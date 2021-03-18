Russian Upper House Seeks Meeting With Antonov Upon His Arrival in Moscow - Deputy Speaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Members of Russia's upper house would like to meet with Anatoly Antonov, the country's ambassador to the United States, after he arrives in Moscow, the upper house's deputy speaker, Konstantin Kosachev, said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Antonov was invited to Moscow for consultations "in order to analyze what needs to be done in the context of relations with the United States." The ambassador is set to travel to Russia on Saturday.

"As soon as he arrives in Moscow, we will indicate such an interest [to meet him] for our part, it will be within the framework of the working cooperation between the Federation Council [the upper house] and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which was established," Kosachev said, as aired by the council's official Vmeste RF tv broadcaster.

The politician also said that they had not yet discussed the issue with the Russian ambassador, adding that lawmakers have always had good working relations with the diplomat.

The ambassador was recalled for consultations after US President Joe Biden said during his interview with ABC news that Russian President Vladimir Putin would "pay a price" for allegedly meddling in the election. The US leader was also asked if he believed Putin to be a "killer," to which he answered affirmatively. This prompted a response from the Russian lower house chairman, Vyacheslav Volodin, who described Biden's statements as histrionic.